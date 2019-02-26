Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Judge grants charged officer’s push to seal court documents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that multiple court documents from legal discovery will be filed under seal in the case against a white Nashville police officer who fatally shot an armed black man from behind in July.

In Officer Andrew Delke’s case, Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Monte Watkins on Tuesday cited state Supreme Court precedent, which says many pretrial discovery records would likely impair a defendant’s fair trial rights if made public.

Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk wanted the documents public, saying Delke’s case doesn’t warrant sealing of discovery previously reserved for Nashville criminal court cases involving child victims or rape.

Defense attorney David Raybin said making the documents public would let the case be tried through news coverage.

Delke is charged with first-degree murder in 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick’s death.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains
Covering Colorado

Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains

5:19 pm
Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote
Covering Colorado

Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote

5:08 pm
Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table
Covering Colorado

Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table

4:50 pm
Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains
Covering Colorado

Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains

Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote
Covering Colorado

Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote

Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table
Covering Colorado

Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table

Scroll to top
Skip to content