Illinois police release audio from warehouse shooting

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have released the audio of 911 calls reporting a shooting at an Illinois warehouse that resulted in five deaths.

One caller in the Feb. 15 recordings tells the dispatcher that he’s hiding in the Henry Pratt Co. facility in Aurora and pleads for help to be sent quickly.

Also released Monday were recordings of police communications as they hunted for the shooter.

Officers can be heard yelling “I’ve been shot” and “Get the shields” as they confronted the gunman, Gary Martin. One says: “I’m hit. I’m still in the fight.”

Authorities say Martin started shooting after he was fired from the position he had held for 15 years. Five warehouse employees were killed and six officers were injured. Martin died in a shootout with police.

Associated Press

Associated Press

