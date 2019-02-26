Governor says ‘no executions’ without court-backed drugs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Statements by Gov. Mike DeWine suggest Ohio could go years without another execution.

The Republican governor has ordered the prisons system to come up with a new lethal drug protocol after a federal judge’s scathing critique of the first drug in Ohio’s method.

DeWine said Ohio “certainly could have no executions” during that search and the court challenges that would follow any new system.

DeWine said during a Feb. 19 forum sponsored by The Associated Press it wouldn’t be right to carry out executions until a lethal drug method meets with court approval.

After Ohio launched a search for new drugs in 2014, it took the state more than three years to establish its current three-drug lethal injection protocol.