GOP congressman taunts Michael Cohen ahead of public hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican House member is taunting Michael Cohen ahead of a congressional hearing Wednesday, suggesting the public appearance will expose damaging personal information.

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz tweeted Tuesday that the world is “about to learn a lot” about President Donald Trump’s former lawyer. He tweeted that Cohen should talk to his wife ahead of his testimony.

Gaetz, a Trump ally, is not a member of the committee questioning Cohen. He did not offer any evidence. Still, the tweet was extraordinary because his remarks appear to be threatening or intimidating a witness.

Cohen is due to testify Wednesday about payments made to buy the silence of women ahead of the 2016 election. His testimony is expected to be sharply critical of Trump, alleging lying, cheating and criminal behavior.