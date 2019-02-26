Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Georgia trooper struck by car opens fire, kills driver

DARIEN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed when a Georgia state trooper opened fire into her car after she struck the officer while trying to flee a traffic stop.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the fatal shooting Tuesday morning along Interstate 95 in coastal McIntosh County.

The agency said in a news release that 22-year-old Sasha Ann Pishko of Clermont, Florida, had been pulled over by the trooper when she drove off during the traffic stop, hitting the trooper with her car. The release says the trooper fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle, which crashed after traveling a short distance.

Pishko died at the scene. The GBI said an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries.

Associated Press

