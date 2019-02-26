Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Georgia House approves new electronic voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House lawmakers approved using new electronic touchscreen voting machines that print a paper ballot, a big step toward replacing an outdated system that offered no verifiable paper trail.

The proposal disregards cybersecurity experts who say hand-marked paper ballots are more secure.

The bill passed Tuesday, largely along partisan lines with Republicans in support. It awaits Senate consideration.

The vote comes months after a contentious race for governor between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp, who won.

The proposed system would include touchscreens where voters make their selections, then print a paper ballot that’s counted after being scanned. Lawmakers hope the machines would be in place by 2020.

Republican Rep. Barry Fleming says it’s the only system that won’t force disabled voters to use a different method.

Democrats say the system can’t be meaningfully audited and will further erode voter confidence.

Associated Press

