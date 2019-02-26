Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Dolphin strandings increase along Southern California coast

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Experts are concerned about an increase in dolphin strandings along the Southern California coast.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center said it has responded to six beached dolphins this month and received reports of two others.

Necropsies have been performed on all the dolphins to try to determine the cause of the strandings.

The strandings began with three common dolphins beaching themselves on Feb. 4. One washed up dead at Huntington Beach and two more were rescued alive at Laguna Beach but had to be euthanized after examination.

A dead bottlenose dolphin washed ashore at Corona del Mar on Feb. 10, followed five days later by a common dolphin. Both were pregnant.

The most recent stranding was a common dolphin at Corona del Mar on Feb. 18.

Associated Press

