Decorated transgender troops to testify before Congress

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Transgender troops will testify about their service for the first time before Congress as the Trump administration pushes to ban them.

Among those set to testify Wednesday before lawmakers of the House Armed Services Committee will be five active-duty transgender service members and Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, a Navy Reserve commander who helped push to remove the military’s last barrier to service under the Obama administration.

Also testifying will be Pentagon officials.

They are expected to be questioned about whether transgender troops have affected the military’s warfighting abilities and whether any medical evidence supports excluding them.

Since the U.S. military welcomed transgender people in 2016, they have served without incident. Many have earned medals from a military that only recently denied them the chance to serve.

Associated Press

