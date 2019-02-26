Court hears ex-policeman’s appeal in black teen’s shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorneys for a former police officer who served prison time for killing a black teenager have argued his appeal before the Supreme Court of Virginia.

News outlets report the court heard arguments Tuesday in the case of Stephen Rankin. The ex-Portsmouth police officer, who is white, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting of William Chapman II. The unarmed 18-year-old was suspected of shoplifting when he was shot outside a Walmart.

The justices have the option of ordering a new trial.

Defense attorney James Broccoletti says the jury was unfairly made aware of a 2011 fatal shooting in which Rankin was cleared by a judge.

A spokesman for prosecutor Stephanie Morales declined to comment.

Chapman’s cousin Earl Lewis says his family believes Rankin’s conviction should be affirmed.