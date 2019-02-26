Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Baby girl found dead after mother, son plunge from balcony

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found a baby girl dead inside a Southern California apartment after the mother threw her son and herself from a balcony.

The woman and the young boy are hospitalized in stable condition.

The Southern California News Group says neighbors called Upland police after they saw the woman throw the boy from the second-story balcony late Tuesday morning. When officers arrived, she jumped to the concrete below.

Officers who entered the apartment found a girl who wasn’t breathing. Police Capt. Marcelo Blanco says the infant had a fractured skull and other injuries.

Blanco says the mother is speaking to investigators but other details haven’t been released.

Upland is about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains
Covering Colorado

Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains

5:19 pm
Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote
Covering Colorado

Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote

5:08 pm
Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table
Covering Colorado

Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table

4:50 pm
Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains
Covering Colorado

Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains

Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote
Covering Colorado

Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote

Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table
Covering Colorado

Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table

Scroll to top
Skip to content