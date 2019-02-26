Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Appeals court rejects challenge to Mueller’s appointment

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has rejected a challenge to special counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment in a case involving an associate of Roger Stone.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit released its opinion Tuesday.

The case before the court was brought by Andrew Miller. He is an associate of Stone, a former Trump campaign adviser.

Miller refused to testify before a grand jury in the Russia probe, challenging the legitimacy of Mueller’s appointment. A lower court held Miller in contempt.

Miller’s attorney, Paul Kamenar, has said the issue of Mueller’s appointment is bound to be decided by the Supreme Court.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog
Covering Colorado

Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog

9:04 am
President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
News

President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un

8:40 am
Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

7:21 am
Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog
Covering Colorado

Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog

President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
News

President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

Scroll to top
Skip to content