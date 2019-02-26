Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
40,000 pounds of chicken get roasted on Georgia highway

ATLANTA (AP) — Around 20 tons (18,000 kilograms) of chicken were roasted on a highway near Atlanta when a tractor-trailer caught fire.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced on Twitter that all southbound lanes on Interstate 285 in Cobb County reopened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, around three hours after the fire started.

The truck’s driver, Micesh Kamal, told WSB-TV that the chicken was bound for California from Georgia. He pulled over when he saw smoke and opened the back of the truck to find flames in every direction. Kamal says he was not injured.

Cobb County fire and police blocked most of the interstate as they put out the fire. Authorities didn’t describe the cause or identify the companies involved.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Associated Press

Associated Press

Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!
Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!

Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash
Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash

Weld County man sentenced to 12 years in prison for child abuse resulting in death
Weld County man sentenced to 12 years in prison for child abuse resulting in death

