3 people killed in train-vehicle collision on Long Island

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed when their vehicle was struck by Manhattan-bound commuter train on Long Island.

Nassau County police say the vehicle was “trying to beat the gate” when it was struck at an intersection in Westbury just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say all occupants in the vehicle were killed. Several passengers on the train also suffered minor injuries.

Police say the train, which was carrying about 200 passengers, was going at “full speed” when it crashed.

Local TV news helicopter video showed the train cars standing upright after the wreck, but with the forward cars off the rails.

One end of the train struck the north side of the platform, crushing about 30 yards (27 meters) of concrete.

Many emergency vehicles were on scene, including ambulances.

Associated Press

