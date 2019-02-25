Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Worker visas in doubt as Trump immigration crackdown widens

NEW YORK (AP) — New federal data shows the extent to which skilled foreign workers have been impacted by President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Application denials have increased for skilled workers seeking several types of visas, including one of the biggest, known as the H-1B. Applicants are also more frequently being caught in bureaucratic tangles through something called a “request for evidence,” which can lead to delays and denials.

Trump has variously attacked and expressed support for the H-1B visa program, but his administration has made multiple policy changes aiming to tighten who qualifies. The administration defends the moves as protecting American workers.

Associated Press

