Woman in immigration custody gives birth to stillborn baby

HIDALGO, Texas (AP) — Immigration officials say a 24-year-old woman delivered a stillborn baby while in custody last week.

They say the Honduran woman was about six months pregnant when she went into premature labor and delivered a stillborn boy on Friday after having been hospitalized but cleared for release a day earlier.

Authorities said the woman, who was not identified, was arrested by Border Patrol agents on Feb. 18 near Hidalgo, Texas. She was taken to a hospital and released on Feb. 21.

The woman was then transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which was in the process of releasing her when she complained of stomach discomfort. An ambulance was called, but the woman delivered the baby before she could be sent to the hospital.

Associated Press

