Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

White House says Easter Egg Roll to take place on April 22

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says its annual Easter Egg Roll will be held April 22.

Tickets are free and can be requested through an online lottery that’s scheduled to open Thursday at 10 a.m. EST and close March 4 at 10 a.m. EST. The White House says there’s no fee to enter the lottery and winners will be contacted by email by March 14.

Families with children ages 13 and younger are invited to join President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a day of festivities on the South Lawn, where last year children used wooden spoons to roll dyed hard-boiled eggs.

The White House Easter Egg Roll is an annual tradition that dates to 1878 and the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes.

This year, Easter falls on April 21.

___

Online: http://www.whitehouse.gov/eastereggroll

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Starving horses rescued in Park County
Covering Colorado

Starving horses rescued in Park County

10:44 am
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black
Colorado Sports

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

10:11 am
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
News

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

9:58 am
Starving horses rescued in Park County
Covering Colorado

Starving horses rescued in Park County

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black
Colorado Sports

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
News

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

Scroll to top
Skip to content