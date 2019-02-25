Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Virginia Tech football player accused of illicit filming

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A suspended Virginia Tech football player has been charged with filming an unclothed woman without her consent.

The Roanoke Times reports 19-year-old Dwayne Lamont Crossen, known as D.J., was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a misdemeanor charge.

Virginia Tech said in a statement earlier this month that Crossen was suspended from competition in September for unspecified violations of university policy. The defensive back was allowed to practice throughout the fall, but received a university suspension at the beginning of 2019.

An arrest warrant says the video dates to Feb. 8. But a search warrant from fall says a woman in September reported Crossen making a video of her without her permission while they had consensual sex.

The report didn’t include comment from Crossen, who hails from Greensboro, North Carolina.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional
News

Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional

1:08 pm
Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map
Covering Colorado

Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map

12:40 pm
Starving horses rescued in Park County
Covering Colorado

Starving horses rescued in Park County

10:44 am
Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional
News

Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional

Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map
Covering Colorado

Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map

Starving horses rescued in Park County
Covering Colorado

Starving horses rescued in Park County

Scroll to top
Skip to content