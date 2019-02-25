Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Vermont senator: State to receive withheld federal grants

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says approximately $2.3 million in U.S. Department of Justice grants that have been withheld from Vermont over an immigration policy dispute with the Trump administration will be released.

The Democrat says the grants for public safety and to fight the opioid epidemic were withheld due to Trump’s policies regarding so-called “sanctuary cities” that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration agencies.

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Tom Anderson said Monday that the Justice Department concluded that Vermont State Police fully comply with the requirements of federal law. The Justice Department didn’t respond to an email seeking comment after hours.

Anderson says the Legislature and state police have always balanced ensuring immigrants living in the U.S. illegally feel safe reporting crimes with the obligation to comply with federal law.

Associated Press

