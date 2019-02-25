Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

‘Trigger’ abortion bill clears Oklahoma Senate panel

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma would automatically ban abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide under a bill that has cleared a Senate panel.

While abortion opponents chanted, prayed and sang hymns outside the committee room, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted 11-4 on Monday for the so-called “trigger” abortion ban . Similar bills already have passed in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Many of the abortion opponents were upset that a separate bill by Republican Sen. Joseph Silk to make abortion a felony crime was not granted a hearing.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat described Silk’s bill as a dangerous precedent by a state to ignore a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Areas of fog/freezing drizzle for the plains
Weather

Areas of fog/freezing drizzle for the plains

4:34 pm
100-pound mountain lion captured in California neighborhood
News

100-pound mountain lion captured in California neighborhood

4:13 pm
Authorities: Kraft visited parlor for sex on day of AFC game
News

Authorities: Kraft visited parlor for sex on day of AFC game

3:42 pm
Areas of fog/freezing drizzle for the plains
Weather

Areas of fog/freezing drizzle for the plains

100-pound mountain lion captured in California neighborhood
News

100-pound mountain lion captured in California neighborhood

Authorities: Kraft visited parlor for sex on day of AFC game
News

Authorities: Kraft visited parlor for sex on day of AFC game

Scroll to top
Skip to content