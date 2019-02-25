Tesla driver killed in high-speed Florida crash and fire

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The driver of a Tesla Model S was killed when his car crashed near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and erupted in flames.

Witnesses tell police in Davie, Florida, that the car was traveling 75-to-90 miles per hour (120-to-145 kilometers per hour) Sunday afternoon when it left the road for an unknown reason. The driver over-corrected and the car slid across three lanes and into some trees in the median.

A police officer arrived almost immediately after the crash but wasn’t able to rescue the driver before the car was engulfed in flames. Officers identified the driver as Omar Awan. The crash remains under investigation.

Police say the car battery reignited early Monday after being towed from the scene.