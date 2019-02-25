Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tesla driver killed in high-speed Florida crash and fire

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The driver of a Tesla Model S was killed when his car crashed near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and erupted in flames.

Witnesses tell police in Davie, Florida, that the car was traveling 75-to-90 miles per hour (120-to-145 kilometers per hour) Sunday afternoon when it left the road for an unknown reason. The driver over-corrected and the car slid across three lanes and into some trees in the median.

A police officer arrived almost immediately after the crash but wasn’t able to rescue the driver before the car was engulfed in flames. Officers identified the driver as Omar Awan. The crash remains under investigation.

Police say the car battery reignited early Monday after being towed from the scene.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Trump announces American freed from captivity in Yemen
News

Trump announces American freed from captivity in Yemen

2:56 pm
22-year-old who crashed into a tree over the weekend has died
Covering Colorado

22-year-old who crashed into a tree over the weekend has died

2:51 pm
Ex-campaign worker for Trump sues over unwanted kiss claim
News

Ex-campaign worker for Trump sues over unwanted kiss claim

2:44 pm
Trump announces American freed from captivity in Yemen
News

Trump announces American freed from captivity in Yemen

22-year-old who crashed into a tree over the weekend has died
Covering Colorado

22-year-old who crashed into a tree over the weekend has died

Ex-campaign worker for Trump sues over unwanted kiss claim
News

Ex-campaign worker for Trump sues over unwanted kiss claim

Scroll to top
Skip to content