Teen stabbed by classmate at South Carolina high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was stabbed in a South Carolina high school.

Richland County deputies say a 15-year-old girl stabbed the other student around noon Monday at A.C. Flora High School in Columbia.

Deputies say the students had an ongoing argument, and no one else was injured.

Deputies said in a news release that the 15-year-old is in custody and will face charges. Her name has not been released because of her age.

Deputies called the injuries to the teen who was stabbed “serious,” but did not give details or release her name.

Associated Press

