Smollett lawyer asking judge to OK ‘Empire’ actor travel

CHICAGO (AP) — A lawyer for Jussie Smollett is asking a judge in Chicago to allow the “Empire” actor to travel while he is free on bond on charges he falsely reported being attacked by two masked men.

Anne Kavanagh is a spokeswoman for Smollett’s attorneys, who have said he’s innocent. She says one of his attorneys is expected to appear before a judge Monday to make the request.

Smollett was charged last week with disorderly conduct. Chicago police say Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the attack then told police his attackers yelled racial and anti-gay slurs and referenced President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

He was released last week after posting $10,000 cash. He also was ordered to surrender his passport.

Kavanagh says Smollett’s lawyers are mounting a “vigorous defense.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

Starving horses rescued in Park County

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

