Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Search continues for body at Texas plane crash site

ANAHUAC, Texas (AP) — Authorities continue to scour the shallow waters of a southeast Texas bay for clues about what led to the sudden crash of a Boeing 767 cargo plane, and for the body of one of the three people aboard.

An area sheriff says a north wind has exposed more of the three-quarter-mile debris field left Saturday when Houston-bound Flight 3591 disintegrated on impact with Trinity Bay, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the city.

The jumbo jet’s owner, Atlas Air, has confirmed no one survived the crash.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says the two bodies recovered Sunday were sent to a medical examiner’s office for autopsies.

Sheriff’s deputies and federal officials are searching for the remaining body and the plane’s black box, which records flight data and voices in the cockpit.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black
Colorado Sports

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

10:11 am
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
News

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

9:58 am
Virginia brewery launches Lucky Charms-inspired IPA
News

Virginia brewery launches Lucky Charms-inspired IPA

8:35 am
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black
Colorado Sports

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
News

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

Virginia brewery launches Lucky Charms-inspired IPA
News

Virginia brewery launches Lucky Charms-inspired IPA

Scroll to top
Skip to content