Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prosecution rests in Oklahoma City federal bomb plot trial

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have rested their case in the federal trial of a man accused of trying to detonate what he believed was an explosives-laden van outside an Oklahoma City bank.

The trial of Jerry Drake Varnell of Sayre resumed Monday with defense attorneys scheduled to call a psychologist.

Varnell has pleaded not guilty and his parents have said he is a paranoid schizophrenic who has been in several mental hospitals. Defense attorneys say he was entrapped.

Varnell has been found mentally competent to stand trial.

Authorities allege that Varnell planned to detonate what he thought was a half-ton (450-kilogram) vehicle bomb on Aug. 12, 2017. The FBI learned of the plan and an undercover agent posing as someone who could help construct the device provided inert materials.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black
Colorado Sports

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

10:11 am
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
News

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

9:58 am
Virginia brewery launches Lucky Charms-inspired IPA
News

Virginia brewery launches Lucky Charms-inspired IPA

8:35 am
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black
Colorado Sports

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
News

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

Virginia brewery launches Lucky Charms-inspired IPA
News

Virginia brewery launches Lucky Charms-inspired IPA

Scroll to top
Skip to content