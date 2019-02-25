Poor People’s Campaign to hold bus tours of poverty areas

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A leader of the Poor People’s Campaign says the social justice movement is planning bus tours of poverty-stricken areas in more than 20 states to refocus the country on what he says are its true emergencies.

The Rev. William Barber of North Carolina says the tours will begin at the end of March and continue through April.

Barber says the tours were always planned as part of the revived Poor People’s Campaign , which launched last year. But he says President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico added urgency.

He and the campaign co-chair, the Rev. Liz Theoharis, plan to announce details of the bus tours Monday in Washington. As of last week, campaign committees in 24 states and Washington had committed to holding a tour.