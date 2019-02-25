Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NY to let teachers report student safety concerns to judge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Teachers and school administrators in New York state can now alert a judge about students who they worry could be a threat to themselves or others.

That’s after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Monday intended to help prevent school shootings, suicides and other tragedies.

A judge would have the power to order a mental evaluation of the student and direct the removal of firearms from his or her home under the new law. The bill passed the Legislature earlier this year.

Cuomo signed it into law at a Manhattan event alongside U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She praised the legislation and said that the U.S. House will be taking up legislation this week that would expand the federal background check system for gun sales.

Associated Press

