Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Nielsen: 29.6 million viewers for Oscars, up from 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company says ABC’s telecast of the Academy Awards reached 29.6 million viewers, a 12 percent bump from last year’s record low ratings.

Last year’s show was seen by only 26.5 million people, a development that caused much hand-wringing at ABC and the motion picture academy. This year’s show went without a host after Kevin Hart backed out.

While an immediate relief, the Oscars had never before dipped below 30 million viewers before last year. So it makes this year’s telecast the second least-watched show ever.

ABC also said Monday that its preview of the drama “Whiskey Cavalier” was seen by 4.2 million people after the Oscars ended.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional
News

Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional

1:08 pm
Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map
Covering Colorado

Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map

12:40 pm
Starving horses rescued in Park County
Covering Colorado

Starving horses rescued in Park County

10:44 am
Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional
News

Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional

Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map
Covering Colorado

Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map

Starving horses rescued in Park County
Covering Colorado

Starving horses rescued in Park County

Scroll to top
Skip to content