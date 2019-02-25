Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
News media seek access to records in case of Roger Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press and other news organizations are asking a judge to unseal documents in the special counsel’s investigation of Trump confidant Roger Stone.

The media coalition is asking for all records related to search warrants the FBI obtained last month before its arrest of Stone at his Florida home.

The news groups argue that the “gravity and importance of this criminal investigation is second to none in our nation’s history, and therefore the public’s interest in the transparency of that investigation could not be greater.”

They say the public interest in the investigation outweighs the government’s interest in keeping it confidential.

The other news organizations include CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post and Politico.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to charges including false statements.

Associated Press

