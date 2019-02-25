Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Manafort lawyers cite ‘garden variety’ crimes, seek leniency

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is asking a federal judge for leniency as he awaits sentencing in criminal cases stemming from the Russia investigation.

Manafort’s attorneys say in a new filing Monday that the 69-year-old political consultant isn’t a hardened criminal but rather a wealthy consultant who committed “garden variety” crimes by illegally lobbying for Ukrainian interests.

The filing comes after prosecutors depicted Manafort as an unrepentant criminal who committed crimes for years including tampering with witnesses while he was under indictment.

Manafort faces up to five years in prison on two felony counts in Washington related to the illegal lobbying.

He faces the possibility of more than 19 years in prison in a separate tax and bank fraud case in federal court in Virginia.

Associated Press

