Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Judge rules US military draft only for men unconstitutional

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A court ruling in Texas declaring the U.S. military draft system unconstitutional because it applies only to men has left observers waiting to see what the government does next.

The Justice Department declined comment Monday on the decision that has renewed attention over whether American women should be eligible for a military draft.

U.S. District Judge Gray Miller didn’t order any immediate action in his decision Friday. But he said the time to “discuss the place of women in the Armed Services” has passed.

Former Nevada Rep. Joe Heck is leading a commission looking into whether the draft is still needed. He said Monday the court ruling won’t influence their ultimate recommendations to Congress.

The lawsuit was brought by the National Coalition for Men, a men’s rights group.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Trump announces American freed from captivity in Yemen
News

Trump announces American freed from captivity in Yemen

2:56 pm
22-year-old who crashed into a tree over the weekend has died
Covering Colorado

22-year-old who crashed into a tree over the weekend has died

2:51 pm
Ex-campaign worker for Trump sues over unwanted kiss claim
News

Ex-campaign worker for Trump sues over unwanted kiss claim

2:44 pm
Trump announces American freed from captivity in Yemen
News

Trump announces American freed from captivity in Yemen

22-year-old who crashed into a tree over the weekend has died
Covering Colorado

22-year-old who crashed into a tree over the weekend has died

Ex-campaign worker for Trump sues over unwanted kiss claim
News

Ex-campaign worker for Trump sues over unwanted kiss claim

Scroll to top
Skip to content