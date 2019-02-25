Indictment: Man killed brother’s family over missing money

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A newly unsealed indictment says a New Jersey businessman accused of killing his brother and his brother’s wife and two children was about to be cut off from their technology company after money allegedly went missing from the firm.

The indictment unsealed Monday charges Paul Caneiro with murder, felony murder, aggravated arson and a weapons offense. He also faces counts of theft, misapplication of entrusted property and hindering his own apprehension.

The charges stem from the deaths of Keith Caneiro; his wife, Jennifer, and their two young children. Their bodies were found after a fire broke out at their Colts Neck home Nov. 20.

Paul Caneiro has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys have said their client loved his family, had no reason to harm them and had been “wrongly accused.”