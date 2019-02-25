Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
‘Green Book’ producers thrilled by win, downplay controversy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Members of the team behind “Green Book” say they were amazed and thrilled it was crowned best picture at the Academy Awards despite the controversy that has dogged the segregation-era road-trip drama.

Co-writers and producers Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie told The Associated Press at the Governors Ball following Sunday’s awards that it was an honor to win in a year with so many great films.

“Green Book” tells the story of a white man who becomes friends with the black musician he drives through the 1960s South for a concert tour. The name is derived from a publication that helped African-Americans find establishments that would serve them in the segregated South.

Some of the musician’s relatives criticized the film.

Vallelonga says we know “how hard we tried to respect everyone involved and just tell the best story we could.”

Associated Press

Warm and dry for a few days!
Lanes of Highway 50 closed west of Cañon City due to a rock slide
Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree
