Google seeks tax breaks for $600M data center in Minnesota

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Google’s plan to build a $600 million wind-powered data center in central Minnesota may hinge on the tech giant’s request for officials to waive 20 years’ worth of future taxes.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that Google has asked Sherburne County and the city of Becker for property tax breaks that could save the company up to $15 million.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is already reviewing Google’s proposed facility, which would be largely powered by Xcel Energy wind farms. The project will bring an estimated 50 tech jobs to the area.

Sherburne County Administrator Steve Taylor says county commissioners will hold public hearings on the tax abatement request in March.

Becker Mayor Tracy Bertram has touted the potential economic benefits of bringing the data center to the city.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News

