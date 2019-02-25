Friends seek to clear Houston couple killed in drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — Friends of a Houston couple fatally shot by police during a drug raid of their home continue pushing back against claims the two were criminals.

They say the shock and anger they felt after learning of the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and his wife Rhogena Nicholas have only intensified in the wake of the deadly drug raid. The FBI is investigating, and the officer who requested the search warrant was suspended.

Friends of Tuttle and Nicholas say the couple did nothing to justify officers busting into their home.

They say the 59-year-old Tuttle was a Navy veteran who had served his country and the 58-year-old Nicholas was a sweet person known to her close friends as “Regi.”