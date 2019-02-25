Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Fierce winter storm that hit West reaches California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A fierce winter storm slamming the western U.S. is expected to bring blasting winds, rain and feet of snow to California through Wednesday.

The storm already has toppled trees, closed roads and triggered power outages from Oregon to Montana.

In the Sierra Nevada along the California-Nevada line, the National Weather Service has issued a storm warning, with up to 8 feet (2.44 meters) of snow at higher elevations and winds gusting to 140 mph (225 kph) over ridgetops.

In the Lake Tahoe area, several mountain highways have been closed because of spinouts or avalanche concerns.

Flood and flash flood watches are in effect for the Sacramento area and the San Francisco Bay Area and forecasters warn that the Napa and Russian rivers are likely to overflow their banks by Wednesday.

Associated Press

