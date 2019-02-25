California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A news station says a security guard for a filming crew that was robbed while covering the Oakland teachers strike is stable in a hospital after being shot.

CBS affiliate KPIX said authorities arrested a man suspected of shooting the guard in the confrontation that took place before 5 p.m. Sunday.

KPIX says a reporter and a photographer were gathering interviews at the Oakland Library when a driver pulled a gun, demanding their camera. The crew surrendered the equipment and began walking away.

The station says the suspect shot the guard, Matt Meredith, in the leg.

An Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman says a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds walked into a hospital afteward. Oakland police arrested the man on suspicion of shooting the guard.