Barry Kramer, who covered the Vietnam War for AP, dead at 78

NEW YORK (AP) — Barry Kramer, who covered the Vietnam War for The Associated Press and went on to a 30-year career at The Wall Street Journal, has died at the age of 78.

While at the Journal, Kramer reported from Asia and rose to deputy foreign editor.

Kramer’s globe-trotting career took him from Saigon’s black market during the Vietnam War to the slums of India and the frontiers of science.

He worked for AP in Newark, New Jersey, New York and Vietnam. He covered 32 Asian countries based in Hong Kong for The Wall Street Journal and then worked at the paper’s New York headquarters.

He died Friday night at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center after a 20-year fight against cancer.