After appeal, bridge scandal defendant faces resentencing

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A high-ranking appointee of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is due in court to be resentenced in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

Bill Baroni was an executive of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the bridge. He was convicted in 2016 in what prosecutors said was a plot to create traffic jams to retaliate against a mayor who wouldn’t endorse Christie.

Baroni was sentenced to 24 months. Co-defendant Bridget Kelly, Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, received an 18-month sentence.

Christie wasn’t charged, but the scandal derailed his presidential ambitions.

In November, a federal appeals court threw out one of the counts against both defendants and ordered the resentencing.

Kelly has appealed her case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Associated Press

