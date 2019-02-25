Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

73 dead coyotes found behind a North Carolina subdivision

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A large pile of dead coyotes was discovered behind a subdivision in a North Carolina city, and a wildlife officer thinks they were brought from a different location after a hunt.

North Carolina wildlife enforcement officer Sampson Parker said Monday that 73 carcasses were piled in a heap on the ground next to a ditch which leads to a stream in Charlotte. Two residents found them last Thursday on the site of an old wastewater treatment plant. The city bought the property and locked it up.

Mecklenburg County workers say there is no evidence the carcasses impacted the water.

Parker says an investigation shows someone brought the coyotes from a large hunt. He says the coyotes should have been taken to a landfill.

The story was first reported by WBTV .

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Plastic straw regulation bill dies in Legislature
Covering Colorado

Plastic straw regulation bill dies in Legislature

9:12 pm
Colorado Springs Utilities workers training for Power Pole Rodeo
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Utilities workers training for Power Pole Rodeo

7:51 pm
Local boy presented with Hero Award medal for helping mother during medical emergency
Covering Colorado

Local boy presented with Hero Award medal for helping mother during medical emergency

7:29 pm
Plastic straw regulation bill dies in Legislature
Covering Colorado

Plastic straw regulation bill dies in Legislature

Colorado Springs Utilities workers training for Power Pole Rodeo
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Utilities workers training for Power Pole Rodeo

Local boy presented with Hero Award medal for helping mother during medical emergency
Covering Colorado

Local boy presented with Hero Award medal for helping mother during medical emergency

Scroll to top
Skip to content