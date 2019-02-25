Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2 plead guilty in case of body found entombed in concrete

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Two people have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete after he was reported missing from a supported living home.

KMIZ reports Anthony R.K. Flores and Shaina Osborne pleaded guilty Monday to making a false report in the death of 61-year-old Carl DeBrodie.

DeBrodie’s body was discovered in a storage unit in April 2017. Investigators believe he went missing months before his disappearance from the Second Chance home in Fulton was reported.

Flores was sentenced to eight months in jail. Osborne was sentenced to 30 days in jail that was suspended while she serves two years of probation.

Flores’ father, Anthony R. Flores, and Sherry Paulo, who operated the Second Chance home, are charged with involuntary manslaughter .

___

Information from: KMIZ-TV, http://www.kmiz.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional
News

Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional

1:08 pm
Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map
Covering Colorado

Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map

12:40 pm
Starving horses rescued in Park County
Covering Colorado

Starving horses rescued in Park County

10:44 am
Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional
News

Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional

Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map
Covering Colorado

Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map

Starving horses rescued in Park County
Covering Colorado

Starving horses rescued in Park County

Scroll to top
Skip to content