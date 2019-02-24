The Latest: Sheriff: 2 bodies recovered, searching for 3rd

ANAHUAC, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a Boeing 767 jet freighter into Trinity Bay in Texas (all times local):

A southeast Texas sheriff says a second body has been recovered from the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed and the search is ongoing for the third.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne gave the update at a Sunday afternoon press conference with officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FBI. Hawthorne says crews remain in an active recovery mode at Trinity Bay, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston.

Atlas Air earlier said it had confirmed all three people aboard the plane died.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt says security video from a jail about a mile away showed the plane heading toward the ground nose first. Sumwalt also says no distress call was given before the wreck.

The FBI asked that anyone with debris on their property contact authorities.

The owner of a Boeing 767 cargo plane that crashed into Trinity Bay in southeast Texas has confirmed that all three members of the aircraft crew died in the crash.

In a statement issued Sunday afternoon , Atlas Air confirmed the deaths and said its “primary focus is working to provide the families of those affected with care and support.”

Atlas Air said it was flying flight 3591 for Amazon. The jumbo jet had departed from Miami and was likely moments from landing at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when witnesses said it crashed nose first into the bay. The wreck happened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston.

Aside from the crew members, searchers are focused on finding and recovering the black boxes that investigators hope will provide clues to the cause of the crash.

Search and recovery crews have recovered one body from the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed into a coastal bay near Houston with three people aboard.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the body was recovered late Saturday night from the waters of Trinity Bay.

Aside from crew members, the searchers are focused on finding and recovering the black boxes investigators hope will provide clues to the cause of the crash.