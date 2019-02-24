Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tennessee police officer killed by hit-and-run driver

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say an officer who graduated from the police academy last month has been killed by a hit-and-run driver while checking on a hazard in a roadway.

A statement from the Chattanooga Police Department says 38-year-old Nicholas Galinger was struck Saturday night while on a call with his field training officer. He was outside the patrol vehicle when a passing SUV hit him. Police say they are searching for the driver of a 2017 or 2018 Honda CRV.

Police say Galinger was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy says the community “lost not just an officer. We lost a son, a father, a friend, and a protector.”

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is urged to call police.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
SHIELD 616 to donate protective gear to firefighters
Covering Colorado

SHIELD 616 to donate protective gear to firefighters

9:35 am
More melting ahead with warmer temperatures this week
Weather

More melting ahead with warmer temperatures this week

5:01 am
Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm
Covering Colorado

Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm

10:58 pm
SHIELD 616 to donate protective gear to firefighters
Covering Colorado

SHIELD 616 to donate protective gear to firefighters

More melting ahead with warmer temperatures this week
Weather

More melting ahead with warmer temperatures this week

Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm
Covering Colorado

Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm

Scroll to top
Skip to content