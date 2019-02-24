Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sheriff: 1 body recovered from Texas cargo plane crash site

ANAHUAC, Texas (AP) — Search and recovery crews have recovered one body from the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed into a coastal bay near Houston with three people aboard.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the body was recovered late Saturday night from the waters of Trinity Bay.

Atlas Air said it was flying flight 3591 for Amazon. The jumbo jet had departed from Miami and was likely moments from landing at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when witnesses said it crashed nose-first into the bay. The crash happened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston.

Aside from crew members, the searchers are focused on finding and recovering the black boxes investigators hope will provide clues to the cause of the crash.

Associated Press

