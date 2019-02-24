Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Scientists measure thickness of Kilauea lava flows in Hawaii

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Scientists measuring the thickness of Kilauea volcano’s newest lava flows say molten rock added as much as 180 feet (55 meters) of lava to parts of Hawaii’s Big Island last year.

New land created in the ocean reaches as high as 919 feet (280 meters.)

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the U.S. Geological Survey released the data last week along with a preliminary map of the flows.

Kilauea’s latest eruption began last May in a residential area called Leilani Estates. It destroyed more than 700 homes on the Big Island before law flows ceased in August.

The lava buried nearly 14 square miles (36 square kilometers) of existing land.

It added about 875 acres (354 hectares) of new land to the island where molten rock flowed offshore.

Associated Press

