R. Kelly’s music legacy tested again after sex abuse charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — R. Kelly is regarded as one of music’s all-time hit makers, but the R&B star’s career is being seriously tested once again after new criminal charges were brought against him.

The 52-year-old Grammy winner is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four female victims, including three minors. The singer’s bond was set at $1 million Saturday after he turned himself into police the previous day.

Some music performers including Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson and Fantasia have already denounced songs that Kelly created for them.

In 2008, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges and has consistently denied any sexual misconduct.

Los Angeles Times music writer Gerrick D. Kennedy says this time the accusations against R. Kelly are big enough to have a “different effect.”