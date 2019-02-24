Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Poop-to-power part of Aliso Canyon settlement raises stink

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A stink is being raised over a $120 million court settlement from the nation’s largest-known natural gas leak. And it’s not about money, but cow manure.

Environmental groups have criticized a plan to put more than a fifth of the settlement for the leak from a storage facility just outside Los Angeles toward capturing climate-changing methane from dairy farms in California’s San Joaquin Valley.

In public comments filed with the state, groups have complained that Southern California Gas Co. is spending only a portion on the dairy projects and getting full credit for the amount of greenhouse gases they capture.

A Los Angeles judge is scheduled Monday to consider whether to approve the settlement.

The 2015 well blowout in the Aliso Canyon storage field that took nearly four months to stop.

Associated Press

