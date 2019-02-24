Poop-to-power part of Aliso Canyon settlement raises stink

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A stink is being raised over a $120 million court settlement from the nation’s largest-known natural gas leak. And it’s not about money, but cow manure.

Environmental groups have criticized a plan to put more than a fifth of the settlement for the leak from a storage facility just outside Los Angeles toward capturing climate-changing methane from dairy farms in California’s San Joaquin Valley.

In public comments filed with the state, groups have complained that Southern California Gas Co. is spending only a portion on the dairy projects and getting full credit for the amount of greenhouse gases they capture.

A Los Angeles judge is scheduled Monday to consider whether to approve the settlement.

The 2015 well blowout in the Aliso Canyon storage field that took nearly four months to stop.