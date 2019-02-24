Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Oakland teachers head into 3rd day of strike

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Teachers in Oakland, California, are preparing to strike for a third day after negotiations with the school district broke down over the weekend.

Oakland Unified says in a statement that talks ended Sunday with no resolution on issues including salary and class sizes.

The district urged the Oakland Education Association to return to the table as soon as possible.

The union, meanwhile, vows that teachers will walk picket lines again starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Oakland’s 3,000 educators went on strike last week, picketing Thursday and Friday outside many of the city’s 86 schools.

The teachers are asking for a 12 percent retroactive raise covering 2017 to 2020 to compensate for what they say are among the lowest salaries for public school teachers in the expensive San Francisco Bay Area.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Bustang transit service is short on drivers
Covering Colorado

Bustang transit service is short on drivers

5:29 pm
Trump extends China tariff deadline, cites progress in talks
News

Trump extends China tariff deadline, cites progress in talks

5:06 pm
It’s all down (sloping)…from here!
Weather

It’s all down (sloping)…from here!

4:08 pm
Bustang transit service is short on drivers
Covering Colorado

Bustang transit service is short on drivers

Trump extends China tariff deadline, cites progress in talks
News

Trump extends China tariff deadline, cites progress in talks

It’s all down (sloping)…from here!
Weather

It’s all down (sloping)…from here!

Scroll to top
Skip to content