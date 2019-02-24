Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lawyer: Arrangements being made to pay R. Kelly’s $100K bail

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s attorney says arrangements are being made to pay the R&B singer’s $100,000 bail to free him while he awaits trial for aggravated sexual abuse.

Steve Greenberg told The Associated Press on Sunday that Kelly could be out as early as Monday, but he added that others have to act for him and the coordination is complicated because Kelly is behind bars.

The 52-year-old Kelly faces 10 sexual abuse counts involving four victims, three of whom were minors. The charges were announced on Friday and Kelly turned himself in to police hours later. Greenberg said Kelly denies the allegations.

A judge Saturday set bond at $1 million, requiring Kelly to pay 10 percent of that to go free. Greenberg told the judge that Kelly isn’t wealthy despite decades of success creating hit songs.

