Despite suit, effort for Robert Indiana museum is advancing

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The foundation tasked with transforming pop artist Robert Indiana’s island home into a Maine museum displaying his work will be is moving forward despite a lawsuit embroiling the reclusive artist’s estate.

The presumptive chairman of the Star of Hope Foundation is making plans to organize a board and begin engaging with the island community in Vinalhaven, where he lived until his death.

Larry Sterrs (steers) calls the future museum “a wonderful, incredible opportunity” for the state of Maine.

Indiana’s LOVE series is instantly recognizable worldwide, and his estate is valued at more than $66 million. He died in May at age 89.

The lawsuit accuses Indiana’s caretaker and an art publisher of making unauthorized reproductions of his work. Lawyers for his caretaker say there’s more to the story. A trial is scheduled for October.