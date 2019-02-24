Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Congress mulls cap on what Medicare enrollees pay for drugs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health care is a top issue for American voters, and Congress may actually be moving toward doing something this year to address the high cost of prescription drugs.

High on the list is capping out-of-pocket costs for participants in Medicare’s popular Part D prescription drug program, which has left some beneficiaries with bills rivaling a mortgage payment.

The effort to cap out-of-pocket costs in Medicare’s prescription plan is being considered as part of broader legislation to restrain drug prices.

The program was enacted more than 15 years ago — before the advent of pills costing $1,000 apiece or more.

